Albert Charles Demaske | 1935 – 2026 | Obituary

Albert Charles Demaske, age 90, passed peacefully and went to his Lord the morning of January 23, 2026 in the company of his wife Jeanette and daughters, Joanne and Susan.

Albert was born to Helen (Pfaff) and Erwin Demaske on May 25, 1935 in the township of Lindina, WI. He attended Alton Grade School and graduated from Mauston High School in 1953.

Albert lived a full and meaningful life bringing joy, guidance and love to his family and friends. He was a devout Christian, having been baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. He married Jeanette Rose Preston on June 7, 1958, and they shared 67 wonderful years of companionship.

Albert was dedicated to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, instilling values of kindness, integrity, and hard work. Known for his storytelling, generosity and creativity, Al’s impact extended beyond his family to friends, neighbors, and colleagues.

Albert had many interests and accomplishments. He was a proud veteran of The Wisconsin National Guard. He had a resounding community spirit and loyalty to Mauston and the greater Juneau County area. He served on various boards: the Mauston School Board, Juneau County Fair Board and Juneau County Historical Society Board. He volunteered his time mowing the Boorman House lawn for 30 years.

Albert was a 4H member and leader. He was an FFA member and Alumni. Grandpa Al enjoyed gardening with Grandma Jeanette in their retirement where he was very passionate about nurturing his vegetable garden. He was always proud of his concord grapes and apple tree harvest.

Albert and Jeanette were Jack Pine Travelers for many years bringing their daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and friends along for camping trips. He also found joy traveling the country with “Builders for Christ” to assist with church related construction. He was an avid carpenter and welder making many gifts for family and friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Arnold Demaske. He is survived by siblings Roger Demaske, Carol Grant, Dorothy Boxhorn, and Donald Demaske; daughters, Joanne Anderson (Paul) and Susan Covarrubias (José de Jesús); 5 grandchildren, Gretchen Cunningham (Tim), Heidi Pyfferoen (Ryan), Rebeca Covarrubias, Martín Covarrubias, and Erik Anderson (Samantha) and 5 great-grandchildren; Evelyn, Bennett, Millie, Eloise, and Cora Leigh; beloved foreign exchange student daughter, Ximena Arrieta and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his legacy and honor his life on Saturday, January 31st, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 am with funeral service and lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be donated to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Juneau County Historical Society.