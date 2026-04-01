Robert M. Corbett, age 65, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

A memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Robert was born on April 19, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to Leroy and Carol (Stephens) Corbett. He dedicated 26 years to the Public Works Department in Schaumburg, Illinois, where he worked in the landscaping division prior to his retirement.

Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs and could often be found relaxing in his favorite recliner, enjoying a game. He found great joy in the outdoors—camping, tinkering with cars, and puttering around outside. He also enjoyed listening to classic rock and spending time socializing with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Sandra; children, Kristin (Michael), Brent, and Christopher; his grandchildren, Margaret and Riley; two brothers, Lee and David; two sisters, Debra and Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information are available at www.roseberrys.com.