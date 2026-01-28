On January 27, 2026, in the comfort of her daughters, a flock of Angels carried Virginia (Ginny Joy) Brickl on a path lined with roses where she roller skated into a symphony of drums, tambourines and a choir of Angels in celebration to meet Jesus.

Ginny was born to Roger and Joyce Cady on May 10, 1943, in Battle Creek, Michigan. The oldest of four siblings, Ginny spent her youth surrounded by the music and love of her parents and her grandparents Arthur and Grace Cady. She spent her time watching over her sisters, singing in the church choir, and getting into mischief with her best friends Candy and Penny. She graduated from Webb High School where she starred on the varsity basketball team with her stylish “patented” layups, was always up for a good debate (or just plain talking, of course), and looked forward to Friday nights of skating. It was on the ice rink, after a dramatic fall, that she met her future husband, John Brickl, who carried her to safety thus leaving her dream of marrying Burt Reynolds on the ice. She wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Ginny was everybody’s cheerleader and solace. Her steadfast ability to love everyone, and forgive, was forged in the red lines of Jesus. While the daisy was her favorite flower, Ginny lived her life like a Pansy, a flower of beauty, vibrancy, and diverse rich colors and patterns that always seem to fit the perfect moment; a flower acclaimed for thoughtfulness reflection, and the ability to ease the heart from “sorrow, heartbreak, and melancholy” while never fading in the cold and troubling weather. It was this “heartsease” she invested all her might into her family. While Ginny had the curiosity and talents to be a renaissance woman, she used her oversized heart to dedicate her soft power and strength to her family, with ease, by being the loving mother the world dreams about. Familial love, a little inspiration from John Denver, Jesus, and her love for everyone was Ginny’s compass.

Ginny had the best years of her life ahead of her, determined to be a grandmother who never let a day go by without her grandkids knowing she was rooting for them, when Parkinson’s tried to distract her. “Bring it on,” she would tell the disease. Instead of experimental procedures and drugs, she decided to embrace it “like just another body part God blessed me with” with using it as part of her missional journey to make the world a better place. She inspired us, she stayed true to joy, and to the gift God gave, her putting others first. She continued to make us laugh even in her last years when the journey’s toll made it difficult for her to speak. Those of us who spent time with Ginny knew she would do anything to be surrounded by laughter. She was infamous for her “drive through” jokes, clowning around, and shocking her children into using proper anatomical terminology when we called each other names not so proper. Unorthodox is an understatement when describing Ginny. Her infamous “reverse psychology” fooled her children into doing the right thing…and the dishes without being asked. She was always present for all of us.

Saying Ginny was a sweet person is an understatement…saying she was tough is also an understatement. She is a LIFEFORCE that will continue to live in all of us. And whenever you feel “sunshine on your shoulder,” know it is Ginny reminding you that she is rooting for you.

Survivors include her four children, Terry Brickl, Tammy Waltemath, Bobbi (Todd) Steele, and Daniel (Kelly) Brickl, as well as honorary family member and sister Karen (Scott) Davis. She is also survived by her sisters Julie and Debbie, and her cherished grandchildren Michael, Mandy, Chad, Kristen, Kalli, Brenden, Danielle, Nickolas, Dominick, Kaleb, Kyhlie, Keith, Charlie, Ruby, and Clark and 18 great grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Joyce, and John, her loving husband.

The family would like to thank Crestview Nursing Home, Mile Bluff Hospital and Hospice for their generous care.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, located in Mauston, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter, Mauston, WI online by going to www.carlnelson.org or sending a check to PO Box 345 Mauston, WI 53948. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com