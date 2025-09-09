Albert William Bigalke, known affectionately as Bert to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025, at the age of 89 at Close to Home in Tomah, Wisconsin. He was born on July 31, 1936, in New Lisbon to William and Lucy (Cure) Bigalke. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1954. He was a proud member of the 1954 undefeated championship football team. Burt was united in marriage to Eileen Georgeson on August 30, 1958 at the St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas, WI.

Bert served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. After Bert’s military service in the Army, he owned his own gas stations, where he was known for his honest service and friendly banter. He also served his country by being on the volunteer fire department. Later, he joined the teams at Bunker Ford and Leer Manufacturing in New Lisbon. After retiring he resumed farming at the Bigalke Ranch. Bert enjoyed his annual Colorado trips with family and friends.

Bert is survived by his children Jody (Johnnie) Bigalke, Mary (Greg) Shattuck, and Aaron (Janine) Bigalke. He found his true calling as being a grandfather to his much loved granddaughter, Tess (Luke) Bigalke. He is also survived by two sisters, Sally (Jerry) Hable and Suzan Brzoska, many nieces and nephews, friends and other family.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Eileen on October 21, 2010, his siblings, Gale, Marion, and Gordon.

The family would like to thank Tomah Hospice, the staff at Close to Home and Pastor Lucy Hardie for their heartfelt care in his final days.