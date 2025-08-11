Edith A. (Shaw) Beres, age 93 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Bethel Oakes in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

She was born on July 28, 1932, the daughter of Wilbur and Florence Shaw of Mauston, Wisconsin, where she was raised. She came from a musical family. She was in the school band, a baton twirler, played drums, piano and learned to tap dance.

After graduating from Mauston High School in 1952, she worked at Schultz’s dime store in Elroy and later was employed in the home of Ronald and Barbara Brunner for a number of years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going out to eat, dancing, playing cards, dominoes, swimming and taking long drives in the country. She even took a trip with a girlfriend to Hawaii.

Edith married the love of her life, Floyd Beres on June 29, 1992 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, Wisconsin. They lived in Millards Prairie and later in Union Center, Wisconsin.

She was an active member of St. Patrick’s, St. Theresa’s and St. Jerome’s Catholic Churches. She belonged to the choir, Altar Society and sang for weddings and funerals. She was President of the Mauston Deanery, 2 years for Elroy and 2 years for Wonewoc.

Edie was a long-time member of Millard’s Prairie Home Makers and enjoyed sewing and crafts. She was well known for her contagious giggle, her kind and generous nature. The most special events in her life were trips with Floyd to Rome, Italy, Alaska and Germany and celebrating her birthdays, which were a party all week long.

Edith was a devoted wife, wonderful cook, loved to garden and paint with water colors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents; brothers, Richard and John Shaw and brother-in-law, Clarence Beres. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Wonewoc, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Interment will be in the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Union Center. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday, August 15, 2025 starting at 5:00 p.m., with a KC Rosary held at 6:00 p.m.

