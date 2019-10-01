In loving memory of Joseph Dominic Artuso, also known as Joe, Joey, Jofess, age 35, who tragically passed away on August 22, 2024. Joe was born in Harvey, Illinois and grew up in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Joe attended Adams-Friendship high school where he played football, was Homecoming King, and graduated in 2007. He went on to attend DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois graduating with a bachelors degree, focusing on Business Finance and Marketing. After graduating, Joe worked in banking and finance. His passion for working with people led him to the service industry, where he remained for many years employed in Illinois and Wisconsin. He took pride in working at Yak-Zies located in Wrigleyville in Chicago, bartending during the 2016 World Series, when the Cubs took the win. In recent years he was well known and loved as a caddy at Sand Valley Golf Course in Rome, WI as “Spiderman” and worked at Jacoby Custom Cues in Nekoosa, WI. Joe found playing guitar to be therapeutic. He dedicated countless hours to learning how to read music, play guitar and sing. He was vocalist and lead guitar in a local band he founded with his childhood friend, The New Toys. He wrote an original song and knew how to play many. His heart belonged to the blues, but his love for music was vast. He also loved being on the golf course and playing pool (billiards). He played in multiple tournaments and on various teams. Pool also became a therapeutic outlet and major focus of his life. He loved nature and adventure. Joe traveled throughout the United States exploring National Parks and Cities. He dreamt of living a nomadic lifestyle seeing the world. He enjoyed hiking, bass fishing and kayaking. He was a phenomenal uncle and his legacy will live on through River, Ryan, Joe and Sean. In every stage of his life, Joe made lasting friendships and touched the lives of those he met and spent time with. Joe’s wisdom, kindness and generosity was received by many. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Artuso, his sisters Alexis Artuso (Don) and Laurie Yankauskas (Dominick) his brothers Leo Artuso Jr. (Karen) and Josh Ready (Missy) and his partner Kalissa Winkels. He also left behind his companion, his dog Rosie. Joe is preceded in death by his father Leo Artuso and sisters Theodora Artuso and Angel Artuso. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Nancy Artuso at 1149 15th Avenue Arkdale, WI 54613

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 at the Lake Arrowhead Park Shelter, 324 15th Ave., Nekoosa, WI 54457.