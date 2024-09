Robert Harry Allen, 96, of Mauston, WI, passed away at Springbrook Village in La Crescent, MN on Friday, June 21, 2024. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston. Burial will follow in the Mauston Oakwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:30 AM until the time of service. A complete obituary is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.