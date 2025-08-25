8/17 A deputy responded to a business on State Highway 56 after receiving report of battery. Upon the deputy’s arrival, the alleged victim indicated they did not wish to pursue any charges.

8/17 A burglar alarm went off at a residence on Apple Lane in the Town of Viroqua and a deputy was dispatched. The security company called to report there had been an accidental activation and there was no emergency.

8/18 Deputies responded to a residence on US Highway 14 in the Town of Hamburg. The family returned home to find all their doors open. A search of the house showed nothing out of place or missing.

8/19 A business on Sorenson Lane in the Town of Harmony called to report that a male entered their store and took money from their till. They had wished to report the male was no longer welcome at the business.

8/19 A delivery driver called to report they had been bitten by a dog while delivering to a residence on Bagstad Lane in the Town of Coon. The delivery driver continued on for medical care and deputies stopped to serve the bite order paperwork to the owner.

8/20 Sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check on Jug Creek Road in the Town of Stark.

8/20 A car versus deer crash occurred on State Highway 56 in the Town of Liberty. Theresa Bell of Madison, WI struck the deer which went through the windshield of her Ford Focus. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

8/20 A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding on State Highway 131 near Aumock Road. The driver received a citation for traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.

8/21 Deputies responded to a residence on Bird Street in the Village of La Farge for report of a male kicking out a window. When deputies arrived, the contents of a room were found in a parking lot. Deputies detained the male and had EMS dispatched to evaluate the male for any injuries. The male was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and processed for Criminal Damage to Property Over $2500 and Disorderly Conduct.

8/21 A construction company working on State Highway 80 in the Town of Greenwood called to report their jobsite had been robbed. Metal racks and various construction signs were taken. Investigation is ongoing.

8/21 Dispatch received a call regarding a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, south of Goose Island on State Highway 35 in the Town of Bergen. The caller had stopped to assist them and suspected the driver might be impaired. Deputies arrested the driver who was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and processed for Operating While Under the Influence (7th, 8th, or 9th Offense), Operating After Revocation due to OWI/PAC, and Keep Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle.

8/22 A deputy initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 56 in the Town of Harmony. The driver was cited for speeding 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 8 383 Animal Related Issues 44 890 Assisting Municipalities 37 1126 Crimes Against People 19 563 Crimes Against Property 11 431 Domestic Crimes 2 104 Fire Responses 27 1638 K9 Calls 1 45 Medical Responses 37 1256 Mental Health Cases 3 131 Missing Person Investigations 1 55 Public Talks 0 75 Safety Escorts 3 147 School Walk Throughs 1 317 Search and Rescues 0 12 Security Checks 87 4090 Serving Legal Documents 17 535 Suspicious Activity 28 584 Threat Investigations 5 51 Traffic Accidents 18 674 Traffic Related Investigations 90 3895 Vehicle Lockouts 5 219 Weapons Investigations 0 9 Unclassified Calls for Service 61 1907 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 544 20309 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 9 418

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON AN ABOVE CRIME, OR ANY CRIME, CALL THE VERNON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 608-637-8477 OR 1-800-657-6868 OR SUBMIT AN ONLINE TIP AT WWW.P3TIPS.COM