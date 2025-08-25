

Night Out, taking place on Friday, October 3, 2025 , at Capella Weddings & Events in La

Crosse.



This one-of-a-kind, adults-only evening invites the community to come together for a fun,

costumed, movie-themed celebration. Dress up as your favorite movie character or come

dressed to walk the red carpet! The Next Steps for Changes team chose

The Greatest

Showman as our movie theme! Guests will enjoy carnival-style games, dinner, live

entertainment, and the chance to win incredible prizes—including $3,000 cash!!! Costumes

are encouraged but not required, and surprises are in store throughout the night!



All proceeds from the event will directly support peer support services provided by Next Steps

for Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals affected by substance

use find their unique path to recovery. With services spanning Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, and

Crawford Counties—and soon expanding into Jackson County—Next Steps for Change uses

lived experience and authentic connection to foster hope and healing.



“This event is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of recovery, resilience, and the power

of community,” said Natalie Morescki, Executive Director of Next Steps for Change.

“Our peer

supporters are walking alongside people every day as they take their next steps toward a

better life.”



Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information are available at:

https://next-steps-night-out.raiselysite.com/



For those unable to attend, donations are also welcome and appreciated to help sustain and

grow these vital services.



About Next Steps for Change