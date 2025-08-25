Mauston, WI
Next Steps for Change is thrilled to announce its first annual fundraising event, Next Steps
Night Out, taking place on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Capella Weddings & Events in La
Crosse.
This one-of-a-kind, adults-only evening invites the community to come together for a fun,
costumed, movie-themed celebration. Dress up as your favorite movie character or come
dressed to walk the red carpet! The Next Steps for Changes team chose
The Greatest
Showman as our movie theme! Guests will enjoy carnival-style games, dinner, live
entertainment, and the chance to win incredible prizes—including $3,000 cash!!! Costumes
are encouraged but not required, and surprises are in store throughout the night!
All proceeds from the event will directly support peer support services provided by Next Steps
for Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals affected by substance
use find their unique path to recovery. With services spanning Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, and
Crawford Counties—and soon expanding into Jackson County—Next Steps for Change uses
lived experience and authentic connection to foster hope and healing.
“This event is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of recovery, resilience, and the power
of community,” said Natalie Morescki, Executive Director of Next Steps for Change.
“Our peer
supporters are walking alongside people every day as they take their next steps toward a
better life.”
Sponsorship opportunities and ticket information are available at:
https://next-steps-night-out.raiselysite.com/
For those unable to attend, donations are also welcome and appreciated to help sustain and
grow these vital services.
About Next Steps for Change
Through the use of Peer Support, we empower individuals who use substances to find their
own pathway to recovery. As an organization, we aim to foster a compassionate community
and train recovery coaches who inspire hope and drive change.
