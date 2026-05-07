At approximately 9:45pm on 5/1/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on County Hwy O, in the Township of La Grange. Upon arrival emergency responders began life savings efforts, however the juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial stages of the investigation, deputies determined that the juvenile was walking north on the southbound shoulder with a friend. A truck, being operated by a 38-year-old man from Tomah was headed south at the same time. He passed a northbound vehicle who had slowed down and did not see the juveniles due to the vehicles’ headlights. Only after he passed the vehicle did he observe them and was unable to stop or maneuver the vehicle before striking one of the juveniles. The exact location of the juvenile at the time he was struck is still under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and rendered aid until emergency responders arrived. He is further cooperating with the investigation which is continued to be investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.