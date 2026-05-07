Donating blood saves lives—please consider giving at the upcoming blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. As a thank-you, all donors will receive four free Mount Olympus Waterpark tickets (while supplies last).

To schedule your donation, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center under mobile drives.