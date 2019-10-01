October Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to better manage diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes. This educational event can be a great step towards better diabetes management and support for you, or a loved one that you care for. Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Education Team will be available to answer questions you may have about the disease, and cover a variety of key topics.
This event is FREE and will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 1pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.
For more information about this program, call 608-847-1848.
To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.
