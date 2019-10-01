If you are looking for answers and tips on how to better manage diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes. This educational event can be a great step towards better diabetes management and support for you, or a loved one that you care for. Mile Bluff’s Diabetes Education Team will be available to answer questions you may have about the disease, and cover a variety of key topics.

This event is FREE and will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 1pm at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

For more information about this program, call 608-847-1848.

To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.