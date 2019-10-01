



At its Annual Meeting and Budget Hearing on August 26th, the School District of

Mauston Board of Education approved a mill rate that will lead to a property tax decrease for residents

over the next year.

The board’s approved mill rate is proposed to be $7.21 per $1,000 of equalized property value, marking

a decrease from last year’s rate of $7.86. With a successful operational referendum in November, this

will result in a property tax decrease of about $65 for every $100,000 of property value for

homeowners.

The decrease is attributed to increased equalization aid and a reduction in planned debt defeasance by

the board.

“As a board, we are listening to our community and working to ensure we make the most of every

single dollar our residents invest in their local schools,” said Mike Zilisch, Board Vice President. “As we

work to address our financial needs moving forward, we are pleased to be able to take this action to

reduce the mill rate and lessen the burden of a potential operational referendum on our community.”

The board’s decision was partially informed by the results of a survey, available in May and June,

through which community members provided their input on the district’s financial needs and potential

solutions.

When asked why they believe the district’s proposed April 2024 operational referendum was not

approved by voters, 50.8% of respondents said the district did not communicate its needs effectively,

48.9% said the district has not shared enough about its budget, and 42.3% cited the tax impact of that

proposed referendum being too high.

Due to insufficient state funding and increasing operational costs, the School District of Mauston

anticipates a budget deficit of $1.5 million for the 2024-25 school year and an additional $2 million

shortfall for the 2025-26 school year.

To address these challenges and maintain a high standard of educational programming and services,

the board is proposing an operational referendum question on the ballot Tuesday, November 5. If it’s

approved, the district will be able to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit by $1.75 million annually

over the next four years.

The referendum would have a projected tax impact of $59 on each $100,000 of equalized property

value. However, due to the board’s action to reduce the mill rate, property owners could still see a net

property tax decrease.

For more information about the proposed operational referendum and to view answers to frequently

asked questions, please visit www.maustonschools.org/district/2024-operational-referendum.cfm.