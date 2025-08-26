Monroe County Authorities Looking for Man Avoiding Child Sex Crime Trial
Monroe County authorities are looking for a man who failed to appear for his child sex crimes trial Monday.
Judge Todd Ziegler issued a bench warrant for 53 year old Ruben Tirado, who was due to face a jury trial for five felony counts including child sexual assault, child enticement and soliciting a child for prostitution, per court records.
Tirado was released on GPS monitoring and a $15,000 cash bond while he awaited trial. That GPS device was tampered with and removed on Saturday.
The GPS was later found in a ditch. Tirado’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
