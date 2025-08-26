A missing Juneau County Man has been found but now faces criminal charges.

While searching for Blake Olson, his van was located between 25th St and 28th St in Necedah Township. Authorities searched the area and found Olson inside a nearby residence.

Blake Olson was taken into custody and has been charged with:

Armed Burglary (943.10(2)(b))

Felony Theft (943.20)

Felony Criminal Damage to Property (943.01(2))

Operating Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (943.23)

This remains an ongoing investigation. Further updates will be shared as available.