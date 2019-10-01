Mile Bluff Medical Center now offers an automated text waitlist and online scheduling. These enhancements are designed to make it easier and more convenient for you to get the clinic care you need when you need it.

WAITLIST

Key information

If you have a clinic appointment scheduled, and would like to be seen sooner, if possible, you can join the waitlist.

How do I get added to the waitlist?

Over the phone

When you call to make a clinic appointment, you will be offered the option to join the waitlist.

Through text

If you cancel an appointment through text, you will receive a text inviting you to join the waitlist.

You can add yourself to the waitlist by responding to the message.

How does the waitlist work?

If you are on the waitlist, and an appointment becomes available for a time that is sooner than your scheduled appointment, you will receive a text offering you the earlier appointment.

You will follow the text prompts, and receive confirmation if/when you are able to reschedule for the new time.

ONLINE SCHEDULING

Key information

Online scheduling is available for select clinic appointments in Mauston and Elroy

Do I have to be a Mile Bluff patient?

Yes. Your name, date of birth and cell phone number must be in the system for the scheduling program to recognize you.

What types of appointments are available?

Online scheduling is available for acute and same-day issues only, such as:

Cold or flu

Sore throat

Diarrhea or vomiting

Strains or sprains

Urinary tract issues

Pink eye

Ear infections

Skin concerns (rash)

Tick bites

What providers can I schedule appointments with online?

Shawn Johnson is available at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

James Lierman is available at Elroy Family Medical Center.

How can I schedule online?

Visit milebluff.com/schedule.

Click the Schedule Online button.

Fill out the form, choosing the provider, location and time that work best for you.

Manage your appointment through text messaging.

Same-day care is also often available by calling Mile Bluff’s Patient Access team at 608-847-5000.