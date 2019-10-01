Thursday morning, December 12, 2024, at approximately 8:00AM, Tomah Officers responded to Tomah Health for a patient who presented with stab wounds. Tomah Officers and Investigators learned the stabbing victim had been in a physical altercation at 401 N. Glendale Ave. (Parking Lot). The victim received two stab wounds in the upper torso and a defensive wound on a hand. Information was obtained that led to identifying two suspects involved in the altercation.