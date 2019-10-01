ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE IN TOMAH
Thursday morning, December 12, 2024, at approximately 8:00AM, Tomah Officers responded to Tomah Health for a patient who presented with stab wounds. Tomah Officers and Investigators learned the stabbing victim had been in a physical altercation at 401 N. Glendale Ave. (Parking Lot). The victim received two stab wounds in the upper torso and a defensive wound on a hand. Information was obtained that led to identifying two suspects involved in the altercation.
Tomah Investigators were contacted by a family member of one of the suspects. Both suspects came to the police department and cooperated with law enforcement.
Suspect:
Leo D. Pugram (18 / Tomah)
-Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide
-Aggravated Battery
-1st Degree Reckless Injury
-Disorderly Conduct
Suspect:
Duvall Yigin (24 / Tomah)
-Battery
-Disorderly Conduct
Assisting the Tomah Police Department: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office – 911 Communications Division, Tomah Health Emergency Department, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.
