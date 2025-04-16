The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention Coalition will host the Building a

Healthier Sauk County: Youth Substance Use Prevention Summit on May 15, 2025 in Lake Delton.

Community members, parents, educators, law enforcement, social services, prevention specialists, and

healthcare professionals are invited to attend to develop comprehensive strategies to reduce youth

substance use in Sauk County communities.

The half-day summit will address critical challenges facing local youth, focusing on evidence-based

prevention approaches for alcohol, tobacco, and other substance use. Participants will engage in

discussions of community specific factors, share best practices, and develop actionable community-

wide prevention strategies. A free hot breakfast will be served.

“This summit represents an important opportunity for our Sauk County communities to come

together and make a meaningful difference in youth health,” says Kate Hansen, coalition coordinator

and health educator with Public Health Sauk County. “By sharing knowledge and coordinating our

efforts, we can create more effective prevention programs.”

Summit Takeaways:

• Better understand current trends in youth substance use with local data from focus groups and

surveys.

• Prioritize substances on which to focus prevention efforts.

• Discover shared priorities across organizations and community sectors.

• Develop prevention strategies that work to reduce youth substance use.

For questions, contact Kate Hansen at kate.hansen@saukcountywi.gov or 608-477-3609.

Date: May 15, 2025Time: 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM; Doors open at 8:15amLocation: Monk’s Bar & Grill at The Wilderness (33 Hilman Road, Lake Delton)Cost: FreeRegistration Required by April 30th: www.p4psauk.org/prevention-summit-2025



