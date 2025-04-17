Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
On Tuesday, April 22 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, and he takes requests!
The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. If you would like to attend the April 22 performance, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.
To see more events like this, check out the upcoming events page at milebluff.com.
