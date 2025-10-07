Soon, residents of Hillsboro and Elroy area will have another option for filling their prescription medicines.

Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area Hospital is proud to announce plans to add pharmacy locations in both cities. The Hillsboro location will be within the Lakeside building at 300 Water Ave. on the main hospital campus, while Elroy’s pharmacy will be in the new Elroy Clinic. The planned opening for both pharmacies is 2026.

“These new pharmacies and all they bring to our communities demonstrate a significant step forward in our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare services,” said Kristie McCoic, administrator at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Area Hospital. “Patient wellbeing is at the center of all we do, and if we can find ways to provide more care options close to home, then we want to take every opportunity to do so.”

The new pharmacies will integrate seamlessly with other Emplify Health by Gundersen services to provide a cohesive patient experience. For added convenience, the Hillsboro location will include over-the-counter product sales, as well as vaccinations and a drive-thru.

As a system, Emplify Health by Gundersen is focused on making the cost of care as affordable as possible, so by operating as a non-profit entity, the priority is to ensure the community’s healthcare needs are met.

“With a focus on enhancing local care, growing access and ensuring seamless care coordination within Emplify Health, the new pharmacies will be valuable additions to the healthcare landscape in Hillsboro and Elroy area,” McCoic said.

About Emplify Health by Gundersen

Formed in December 2022, Bellin and Gundersen Health System is a not-for-profit, patient-centered, community-focused healthcare network?with headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Bellin and Gundersen has nearly 15,000 employees, including more than 1,000 clinicians, in 11 hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Upper Michigan, and Iowa. With community partners, Bellin and Gundersen strives to lead local, regional and national healthcare transformation to enrich individuals for their healthiest lives at every stage. Learn more at bellin.org and gundersenhealth.org.