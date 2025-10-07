City of Mauston Looking For Someone to Fill Vacant Ward 6 Council Position
City Council Opening – Ward 6
The City of Mauston is currently seeking a dedicated community member to fill an open Alder position for Ward 6 on the City Council.
This is a great opportunity to get involved, represent your neighbors, and help shape the future of our community.
? Ward 6 Residents – if you’re interested in serving, please contact Mayor Teske at mayor@mauston.com for more information.
