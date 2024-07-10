The Royall summer baseball team split a pair of hard fought games Tuesday night out at the Summer Woodside League. Royall dropped the first game 4-2 to Ithaca. Trey Wildes went 1×4 with an RBI triple and Tyrus Wildes went 1×2 with an RBI. Sammy Clary picked up the complete game victory for Ithaca. Cody Byrnes had a 2 run double in the third to help propel Ithaca. Royall bounced back winning vs Wisconsin Dells Legion Post 187 2-1. Cole Eberhardt picked up the complete game victory for Royall giving up just one run on 4 hits walking 2 and striking out 4. Eberhardt also went 2×2 with and RBI at the plate. Tyrus Wildes went 1×2 with a triple and Colby Schroeder had the winning RBI for Royall. Royall is now 2-3 on their Woodside League schedule. Wisconsin Dells got an inside the park homerun from Curtis Griefenhagen for their lone run.