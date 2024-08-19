Necedah Cardinals

2023 Record: 0-9 (0-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Head Coach: Ismael Torres (2nd Season 0-9 Record)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Eli Horack WR/LB Remington Poulter RB/DL Jaren Hansen RB/LB Shawn Ard WR/LB Phillip Heintz OL/DL Nevada Faulkner

Team Preview: The Necedah Cardinals are in the midst of a really tough stretch of football. They are not the first team to endure this kind of stretch and won’t be the last team. Numbers are up and there is nowhere for this team to go but up after back to back 0-9 seasons. Last year’s team was extremely young and should all be a little bigger faster and stronger than last season. Eli Horack will have more experience at the QB position and expects to make a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year. Jaren Hanson is a big strong kid who might get some carries in the backfield and looks to anchor the defensive line. Shawn Ard was the leading tackler last year and provides speed in the offensive backfield. Nevada Faulkner is another strong kid who can help out in the trenches. I think coach Ismael Torres has this team headed in the right direction. The number of players has went up for Necedah from last year to this year which isn’t an easy task for a team that has lost 20 straight games. I unfortunately see that streak reaching 29 straight losses this season. I hope I am wrong and this team cracks the win column.

Key to Success: Confidence! It’s still a relatively young team that has lost a lot in the past couple season. There is talent out there however and if some of these talented kids can gain some confidence they could pick up a win or two this season.

Game to watch: Week 2 Thursday August 29th vs Melrose-Mindoro (at Mauston) 7pm

Melrose-Mindoro is another team in kind of a rebuild mode. If Necedah plays well they have a chance to win this game and end a long losing streak. The game will be played at Mauston due to construction in Necedah and be played on a Thursday night.

Necedah Cardinals Games on WRJC Radio: Thursday August 29th vs Melrose-Mindoro (at Mauston) Friday October 4th Necedah at New Lisbon 7pm both games on NOW92.1FM and WRJC.com

Next Preview: New Lisbon Rockets

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.