Ithaca Bulldogs

2023 Record: 4-6 (4-2 Ridge & Valley 11-man Conference)

Head Coach: David Klang/Kyle Kelly (1st Year 0-0 Records)

Mike’s 2024 Projected Record 7-2 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/RB/LB/DB Wesley Nelson QB/DB Keegan Jones WR/DB Channing Brown OL/DL Wyatt Hilby OL/DL Kayden Coleman

Team Preview: Ithaca is the newest team to the Scenic Bluffs Conference after departing from the now defunct Ridge & Valley 11-man football conference. Ithaca went through an identiy crisis last year and changed coach’s midway through the season. They went from a spread passing attack to its tradional wing-T offense. They were able to salvage their season and make the post season. Ithaca has some skill players and a lot of size to make a run this season. Wesley Nelson and Keegan Jones both saw time at quarterback last season whoever is not at quarterback should get a lot of carries out of the backfield. Channing Brown is a big time athlete who had 25 catches for 551yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Wyatt Hilby might be the conference’s top defensive player. Hilby had 17 Tackles for losses last season for the Bulldogs. Kayden Coleman is also back in the trenches for Ithaca, who brings back a lot of size and toughness. I see Ithaca having a lot of success this season in the conference and may contend for a title.

Key to Success: Finding an identity. Last season saw an offense switching styles halfway through the season. Despite have co-coaches in David Klang and Kyle Kelly I believe there will be a lot more consistency with this year’s team which might give the Scenic Bluffs Conference fits if that’s the case.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 20th at Cashton 7pm

These two teams traditionally kicked off the season in a non-conference matchup now they square off as conference foes. Cashton has got the best of Ithaca lately Ithaca will try to swing the momentum to their side this year.

Ithaca Games on WRJC Radio: None Scheduled

Next Preview: Cashton & Brookwood