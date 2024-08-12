Robert J. “Bob” Watson, age 73 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Gundersen Health Services in La Crosse.

He was born on August 5, 1951, the son of Bernard and Mary (Malphy) Watson in Hillsboro. Robert graduated from the Hillsboro High School in 1969.

Robert was united in marriage to Jean A. Fronk on June 12, 1982.

Bob worked in several different mechanic or maintenance positions, including Ken’s Mobil, Farmer’s Co-op, M & J Auto, Christmas Mountain Resort and Whitehall Specialties.

Bob also spent many years active in emergency services in the area. He served as an EMT in Hillsboro from the 1970’s to 1999 and became co-director with Terry Sosinsky. He served on the Hillsboro Fire Department for 17 years, with many of those years as Captain. He also served on the Hillsboro City Council.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, William (Carol) Fronk of Kendall; sister-in-law, Diane Fronk (Jim Moore) of Tomah; nephew, Matthew (Kelly) Fronk and family; niece, Meredith (Jeremy) Tomesh and family; and nephew, Chad (Samantha) Schiefelbein and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Watson on July 19, 2023; father, Bernard Watson; mother, Mary O’Connor; step father, Thomas O’Connor; and aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Thomas Hotek officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. A time of visitation will be at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Saturday, August 17th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.