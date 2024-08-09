Erika “Ricky” Ryan, age 94, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Friendship, WI passed away Monday, August 5, 2024, at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Erika was born June 17, 1930, in Amberg, Germany to Johan and Maria (Balk) Hofmann. She graduated High School in Amberg, Germany and then attended Arthur Murray Dance School.

Erika married Alfred V. Ryan on June 27, 1987, in Friendship.

She was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance School and Manager of Dunkin Jewelers for many years.

Erika enjoyed cooking, baking, reading books, and loved feeding, listening to and watching birds. She was a Master Gardener and was passionate about flower gardening.

Erika was preceded in death by her parents Johan & Maria Hofmann; brother Heinz Hofmann; husband Alfred Ryan; stepson Kean Ryan (Noreen); mother-in-law Cecilia Koral; brother-in-law Thomas Ryan, and brother-in-law Philip Ryan Sr. (Sharon)

Survivors include her daughter Kristan Hoffman; stepdaughters Meghan Brown (Dan), and Killeen Ryan; grandchildren Keith Ryan, Jacob Brown, and Emily Brown.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.