A Mass of Christian Burial for William “Bill” Roberts Sr., age 79, of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. Jey Yobu celebrating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of mass. Bill will be laid to rest following mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Mauston.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Elsie; two sons William (Tracy) Roberts Jr. and Jeffrey (Alison) Roberts, and a daughter Loretta (Daniel) Roberts. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel Kopplin, Ryan Roberts, Brandon Ray, Dylan Ray, Jordan Roberts and Olivia Roberts, along with 2 great-grandchildren, brother Ernest Roberts, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

