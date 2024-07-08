Quist, Marjorie A. “Tootie” Age 90 of Kendall/Clifton Area
Marjorie A. “Tootie” Quist, of Kendall/Clifton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, at the
age of 90, in Tomah, Wisconsin at Touch of Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church at Indian
Creek. Father Peter Raj will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are
invited for visitation Friday, July 12, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 4:00
p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on
Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at
