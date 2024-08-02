Elma Jean Nichols, 87 of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Elma was born October 22, 1936 in Coloma, WI to Arnold and Margaret (Lyon) Sorenson. She attended Adams-Friendship High School graduating in 1954. Elma married the love of her life, Charles Nichols, on December 4, 1954 in Coloma, WI. From this beautiful union the Lord gave them four daughters; Patricia, Peggy, Norma, and Nancy.

Charles built their home in Adams County in 1959 where they enjoyed country living. Elma’s work history included bookkeeper for the Farmers Union Cooperative, sales clerk and bookkeeper at Murph’s Department Store, school bus driver for Adams-Friendship School District, and bookkeeper for Grand Marsh State Bank.

She enjoyed raising her four daughters to know and love the Lord. She delighted in visiting with family and friends and corresponded with many by letters.

Her family knew Elma for her insightful advice and wonderful hugs. She had some notable sayings throughout her years also. The most famous and beloved one of her children and grandchildren is: “Why are there fourteen people in my kitchen?”

Some of her favorite things were car rides with Charles to see the countryside; vegetable and flower gardening; daisies, daffodils, and yellow pansies; quiet times with Charles viewing nature out their large kitchen table window; regularly attending Grace Bible Conferences to strengthen her walk with the Lord; listening to her beloved husband sing classical and gospel songs; reading her variety of books; and listening to gospel music with the dearest one to her heart being: “Complete in Thee.”

Elma was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Margaret Sorenson; Aunts and Uncles: Bethel (Robert) Hazeltine, Mildred (Marvin) Neuman, Vinetta Hollers; and son-in-law, Dave Dowden.

Survivors include her husband Charles of 69 years. Daughters: Patricia (Leslie) Landon of Friendship, Peggy (Scott) Willis of De Pere, Norma (Rick) Abbott of Whiting, and Nancy Dowden of Adams. Grandchildren: Cynthia (Royce) Hazel of Wisconsin Rapids, Peter (Jessica) Landon of Friendship, Michael Landon of Friendship, David (Megan) Willis of Green Bay, Amy (Nick) Darnick of De Pere, Benjamin (Kate) Abbott of St. Francis, Daniel Abbott of Nekoosa, Emily Abbott of Stevens Point, Ashley (Joe) Noelke of La Crosse, and Amanda (Aaron) Johnson of DeForest. Great grandchildren, Gavin Hazel, Zoe Hazel, Hannah (Aaron) Tully, Riley Landon, Jadyn Landon, Logan Landon, Crispin Landon, Haiden Landon, Desiree Landon, Korbin Landon, Jackson Willis, Sawyer Willis, Breleigh Darnick, Matthew Darnick, Sophie Korbal, Brooklyn Korbal-Abbott, Vincent Noelke, Charles “Charlie” Noelke, Alexia Johnson, and Aiden Johnson.

Donations in memory of Elma can be made to Berean Bible Institute of West Bend, WI; Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Milwaukee, WI; or the Adams County chapter of the Salvation Army.

A private celebration of life will follow at a later date.

The family of Elma thanks the staff of Rosebrooke Assisted Living Center and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.