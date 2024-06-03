Jean L. Mislevecheck, age 70 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the Solace Home in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on June 14, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Braund) Williams in Richland County, Wisconsin. She attended school in Richland Center and Hillsboro.

Jean was united in marriage to Donald Mislevecheck on January 21, 1995 at Hillsboro.

She enjoyed her flowers and gardening; sewing, knitting and crocheting; crafting including painting and drawing and was a very good cook. She was a very thoughtful person and spent time thrifting.

Survivors include her husband, Donald; children, Eric (Patricia) Ryman, Lisa (Allen) Verbsky and Amy (Rick) Sebranek; seven Grandchildren; sisters, Judy Rabine and Joyce (Roger) Paulson and brother, Dennis (Terri) Williams.

She was preceded in death by her Parents and step father, Donald Degner.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. A time of visitation will be on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Millards Prairie Cemetery near Elroy.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com