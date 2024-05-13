Michael J. Machnik, of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 67. He was the son of Frank and Myrtle (Hemenway) Machnik as was born on July 1, 1956, in Tomah, Wisconsin.



Mike’s journey through life was marked by his steadfast love for his family, his dedication to education, and his service to his country. After graduating from New Lisbon High School in 1974, he pursued further education, earning an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College followed by a BA in Management Information Systems from UW Eau Claire in 1985. His academic achievements laid a strong foundation for his future endeavors.



Answering the call of duty, Mike served with honor in the Air Force and was Active Guard from 1977 to 1981, attaining the rank of SGT for the 128th C.S. SQ. His commitment to excellence and his country was evident in his work, and his legacy in the service remains a source of pride for his family and friends.



Mike’s life was one of connection and affection, which is clear when one considers the family he leaves behind. He was a loving father to his sons, Matthew (Erin) Machnik, of Menomonie and Eric (Samantha) Machnik, of Fond Du Lac. His brother, Thomas Machnik of Middleton, will also cherish the memories of the bond they shared. Mike’s joy was multiplied with the arrival of each of his grandchildren, Sawyer, Rocky, Emma, Eric Jr., Camryn, and Finlay, who will carry forward his legacy of kindness and warmth. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.





A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2024 at 12:00 noon at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in New Lisbon. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com



