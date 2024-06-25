Willard Robert Loring “Willie”, age 96, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at the Arising Christian Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. Dennis Quinnell will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Willard was born July 31, 1927, in Freeport, Illinois to Russell and Alice (Toelle) Loring. He was a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corp in Okinawa, Japan. Willie married Linda Jane Stachowicz on June 2, 1984, in Freeport, IL.

He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and loved watching the Bears and Packers games. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and sharing lots of great stories, smiles, laughter, and memories made along the way. He loved sitting outside listening to country music.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents: Russell and Alice Loring; first spouse, Jean Loring; daughter, LeAnne Golden; great-granddaughter, Elise Moyer; and siblings: Donna, Joyce, and Dwyane.

Survivors:

Wife: Linda Loring of Friendship, WI

Daughter: Toni (Randy) Picha

Son: Kevin Loring

Daughter: Robin Timmer

Grandchildren: Chad Picha, Angie Picha, Brad (Taryn) Golden, Michael Golden, Jared Loring, Sarah (Chris) Moyer, Meghan (Andy) Stith

Great-Grandchildren: Ember, Ireland, Kara, Brooke, Ryan, Megan, Sonni, Dante, Kaylyn, Charleigh, Kaylie, Aubriella, and Madalynn

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.