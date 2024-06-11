Jeannie E. Klipstein, age 74 years of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.

She was born on October 6, 1949, the daughter of John and Edna (Wells) Kranz and she graduated from the Royall High School in 1967.

Jeannie married Roger Klipstein on May 16, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy and celebrated 54 years of marriage. They bought the family farm in 1970 and they farmed for 19 years and then she went to work for her uncle at Kranz Hardware. She then worked at the Royall School Kitchen and Hansen’s IGA for several years. Jeannie then worked for Midor Ltd., in the lab, until her retirement in 2017.

She enjoyed her retirement cooking, baking, canning and spending time camping with friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Klipstein; daughters, Christy (Shane) Fitzgerald of Lyndon Station and Nancy (Scott) Blaha of Wonewoc; grandchildren, Kelsey (Marcus) Blaha of Mauston, Karley Vieth of Mauston, Kennedey Vieth of Lyndon Station, Chloe Dunn of Wonewoc and Dawson Dunn of Cottage Grove; great grandchildren, Payton and Bryson Blaha; sisters, Charlene (John) Ennis of Elroy and Judy (Doug) Green of Elroy; brother, Bob (Viv) Kranz of Tomah; sisters-in-law, Rita Kranz of Elroy and Loretta Kranz of Elroy and mother-in-law, Dorothy Klipstein of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Kranz; sister, Elizabeth “Bette” Fleming; brothers, Thomas Kranz and Patrick Kranz; three infant brothers and father-in-law, Bud Klipstein.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father John officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Elroy. A time of visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

