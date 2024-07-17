Jackaline Jane (Preuss) Johnson/Schumann, age 86, passed away peacefully at Spring Brook in Onalaska on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

She was born on May 27, 1938 in Elroy to Arthur and Fannie (Searles) Preuss.

Jackie married John Johnson on April 6, 1957. John preceded her in death on July 2, 1976. She later married Kenneth Schumann on May 23, 1980 and Kenny preceded her in death on June 6, 2011.

Jackie worked on the family farm growing up, then she went to work for the Elroy School in the office. After she married, she was a housewife until John’s death, then she worked for Jensen’s Market in Elroy, Hike n’ Bike, farmed again, and at Heritage Manor.

She volunteered at the Elroy Legion Hall cooking. Both Jackie and Kenny volunteered for God’s Feeding People and the Elroy Fair, later Jackie drove for meals on wheels.

She is a member of the Elroy United Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends, planting flowers and cooking. She was a good cook.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Sue), Jim (LaLani), Judy (Dennis), June (Wyatt); stepchildren, Kerry (Shelly), Chris (Paul), Carla (David); grandchildren, Troy, Tricia (Dennis), Nickie (Ryan), Mandi, John (Kim), Jacob, Allie (Martin), Jewel; step grandchildren, Jessica (Claudio), Zach, Justin, Brandon (Monica), Ethan, Cassie, Kyle (Mia), Kira and 16 Great Grandchildren.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sister, Doreen; son, Jerry; stepson, Kevin; stepdaughter, Colleen and friend, Mary Skinner.

She was assisted during the end by Gundersen Hospice and the Staff at Spring Brook Onalaska.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Elroy, with Pastor Jill Nowlen officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy and on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com