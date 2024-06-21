Arlene M. Jacobson Droste, age 78, of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Necedah, WI passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Tri Star Summit Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at the Niebull Cemetery, Town of Big Flats, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Arlene was born July 2, 1945, in Necedah, Wisconsin to Jake & Beulah (Perkins) Jacobson.

She married Robert Droste in 1969 and together they raised 8 children. Arlene was a loving mother and is survived by her 7 children: Diana (Greg) Lesperance, Karen (Ron) Amell, Robert (Theresa) Droste, David (Beata) Droste, Ledah (Rod) Billington, Malinda (Kevin) Krutza, and Theron (Sarah) Droste. She was a loving grandmother of 32 grandchildren & 25 great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Robert (4/3/2018); daughter Sharon Lee; parents Jake & Beulah; sister Evelyn Droste, and brother Merlin Jacobson

