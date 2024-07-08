Michael J. Clark, age 59, of Lyndon Station, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Stacy Clark; children: Lloydd (Beth), Matt, Nathan (Laura), and Amanda; grandchildren: Michael, Torra-Jean, Jonny, Damon, Emilio, Destynee, Jason, Logan, Bently and Mavis; sister, Debbie (Connie); brother, Charlie; sisters-in-law: Kay and Patsy; his in-laws, Dave and Rita; and his ex-wife Edith.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Reedsburg Church of God. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. There will be a potluck supper to follow at Club Chapparal.

Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.