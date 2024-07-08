Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
Michael J. Clark, age 59, of Lyndon Station, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Stacy Clark; children: Lloydd (Beth), Matt, Nathan (Laura), and Amanda; grandchildren: Michael, Torra-Jean, Jonny, Damon, Emilio, Destynee, Jason, Logan, Bently and Mavis; sister, Debbie (Connie); brother, Charlie; sisters-in-law: Kay and Patsy; his in-laws, Dave and Rita; and his ex-wife Edith.
A memorial service for Michael will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Reedsburg Church of God. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. There will be a potluck supper to follow at Club Chapparal.
Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
