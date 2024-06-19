John Frank Brauner passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of June 16, 2024 at the Columbus Health and Rehab Center. He was born on April 14, 1937 in Black River Falls to John and Mary Brauner, the youngest of 7 children.

He enlisted in the US Army and served from 1955 – 1957. Upon returning home, he worked at the Wisconsin Gas Company until his retirement from the same in 1995. He married DeLayne Joy (Affeldt) Brauner on December 4, 1965. They have two children, Kenneth Robert, born in 1966, and Anthony Joseph, born in 1969.

John was also a volunteer firefighter with the Adams County Fire Department, working his way through the ranks to Battalion Chief.

He enjoyed gun rifle season; watching NASCAR and INDY car racing; spending time with his family ~ especially visiting the township of Irving and Soupbone Road, where he was raised; pontoon boating on Castle Rock Lake; car and truck shopping; spending time on his hunting land in Adams and enjoying the company of one very special ruffed grouse, who he affectionately named Patti; driving laps through town, and over the last few years, going on car rides with his son Anthony; and sharing his home with numerous cats and dogs through the years.

John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers John Brauner and Robert Brauner, sisters Marie Garber, Lillian Stetzer, Helen Brauner and Mildred Hutchins; and dear friends Bud and Lillian Goggins.

He is survived by DeLayne Brauner; sons Kenneth (Melissa Jacobson) Brauner and Anthony (Dawn) Brauner; grandchildren Gavin Brauner and Alexis and Dalton Brauner; numerous nephews and nieces; and his beloved golden retriever, Scarlett.

Memorial services will be 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday at the Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living in Portage, Wisconsin, Columbus Health and Rehab in Columbus, Wisconsin, Bristol Hospice Care, and Roseberry Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your local human society or to Alzheimer’s research in John’s name.