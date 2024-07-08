Belcher, Kenneth Brandt Age 90 of Camp Douglas
Kenneth Brandt Belcher, 90, of Camp Douglas, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Tomah.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:00 A.M at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Indian Creek), 18316 County Hwy N, Tomah. Father Peter Raj Mariasamy will officiate. Military Honors by Earl- Gulligan American Legion Post #133 will follow. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon to follow in church basement (Elevator accessible).
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday at the church, from 9:00 A.M until the time of service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
