Raymond James “Porky” Anderson, Jr., 81 of New Lisbon passed away on June 22, 2024, at Elroy Health Services. He was born in Tomah, Wisconsin to Raymond Sr. and Helen (Fell) Anderson on October 22, 1942. He grew up in the Valley Junction area on the Grygleski Cranberry Marsh. Ray was baptized at the Methodist Church in Valley Junction. Raymond attended grade school in Valley Junction and graduated from Tomah High School in 1960. After graduation he attended WWTI for automotive repair. He began working at Larsen Chevrolet in Tomah and then for Milwaukee Railroad. In 1964 he began working for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Madison, transferring to the Department of Military Affairs at Volk Field in Camp Douglas in 1972. At that time, he and Jeanette purchased a farm in rural New Lisbon, where they grew corn and soybeans, and later an additional 2 acres of Upick Blueberries. Ray retired in 1998 after 32 years of service for the State of Wisconsin. Raymond married Jeanette Christensen on October 1, 1966, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington. They enjoyed travelling and in 2004 purchased a second home in Picayune, Missouri, where they spent their winters. Ray enjoyed racing stock cars and watching them on TV. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying his Piper Cherokee 235. His pastime was going to auctions, and was a collector of many old cars, railroad memorabilia, and other miscellaneous items.

Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jeanette; siblings-in-law, Marilyn Anderson and Bernie Fortman; and many other nieces, nephews, and family members.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Helen, and siblings, Kent Anderson and Karen Fortman.

A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, 11:00 AM at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Brad Lindberg will officiate. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Shennington immediately following the graveside committal service. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com