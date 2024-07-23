CARL ANDERSON, age 67, of Friendship, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, July 12, 2024. Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 4 – 7 pm and Thursday, August 8th from 10 – 11 am. Celebration of Life to follow at 11 am, all at Roseberry’s Funeral Home 512 Main Street, Friendship, WI. A luncheon will follow the Celebration at the VFW Post #6279 172 N Linden Street, Adams, WI 53910.

Carl Anderson was born in Madison, WI on May 30, 1957, to Charles R. and Patricia M. (Turner) Anderson. He married Mary Walter on November 14, 2020. Carl served in the United States Air Force between 1976-1980, working with the White House Communications staff in Washington DC. He traveled with White House staff to many places under two administrations. Carl had the honor of introducing the “President of the United States” on one occasion. He continued working on computer communication systems as a career for many years, moving to Minnesota, Illinois, and eventually back to Wisconsin.

Carl’s core was his Christian faith. He was raised attending church with his family and in the past few years became increasingly more confident displaying his faith. He faithfully attended all church services, was actively involved in men’s Bible studies, and helping in any way possible at his current church. Mornings would find him reading his daily devotions, drinking his tea with George sitting on his lap. Carl was a fun-loving man who shared in a lifetime of treasured memories with family and many friends. He had a soft spot for his cats, especially Herbie and George. There is an emptiness now in our hearts. Carl was a motorcycle enthusiast, having taken numerous road trips across the country with his Dad, uncle Earl, and cousin David. He covered over 300,000 miles. Of course, this included a few trips to Sturgis, South Dakota. In recent years, he and Mary would hit the road frequently on their cycles, riding several multi-state trips. Carl became an enthusiastic member of Castle Rock HOG chapter in Mauston. For all motorcycle enthusiasts, please consider riding your motorcycles to the services, to honor Carl.

Carl was an avid outdoorsman, hunting deer and turkey, and spending much time outdoors on his multi-acre homestead.

Carl will be dearly missed by his Wife, Mary, of Friendship; Sister: Cynthia (Mike) Peterson of Oregon, WI; Niece: Erin (Adam) Chisman of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico; Niece and Godchild: Annie Peterson of Las Vegas, Nevada; Great Nieces: Elisa (Joel) and Natalee Kaether, and Odessa Chisman; former Brother-in-Law: Bernard Peterson Jr of Hillsboro, WI; Godchild: Amanda (Anthony) Zimmerman; Carl’s First Cousins: James Wylie of Texas, David (Angela) Wylie of Winnsboro, TX, Daniel (Laura) Anderson of Richland Center, Denise (Larry) Rudersdorf of Pulaski, Doreen (Jason) Fehlauer of Watertown, Jerome Johanning of Rochelle, IL, Eric (Lori) Johanning of Rochelle, IL, Roger (Patty) Johanning of Rochelle, IL, Brian Johanning of Rochelle, IL, and John Anderson of Almena. Mary’s Children: Jeannie (Aaron) Symicek of Cottage Grove, MN, Katie (Jason) Karl of Marshfield; Grandchildren: Riley and Samantha Symicek and Brynlee and Hazel Karl.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles: Mary and William Wylie, Wanda and Darwyn Anderson, Earl Turner, Kenneth and Kathleen Anderson. First cousins: Dennis Anderson, Dianne Rudersdorf, Kirk Johanning, Pamela Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the American Legion Red Cloud Post in Friendship where he was an active member, or to the VFW Post #6279 in Adams in honor of Carl’s Dad Charles R. Anderson.