Virgil Thew in Custody
There’s currently an increased law enforcement presence in the City of Elroy. This is an reference to the investigation of Virgil Thew. The public is not in danger at this time. Virgil Thew has been apprehended and is in custody. An updated Press Release will be released later today.
