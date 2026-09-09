The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team won their Scenic Bluffs Conference opener downing Cashton 3-1 by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Bella LaMoine had a big game with 18assists and a handful of aces. Multiple Wolves had 5 or more kills in the victory. Wonewoc-Center improves to 1-0 in the conference and 5-4 overall while Cashton drops to 0-1 and 7-5 overall. Wonewoc-Center returns home Thursday to host a double duel with New Lisbon and Royall. Those pair of games can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with coverage getting underway around 4:50pm.

One other local Volleyball Score from Tuesday

Holmen 3 Tomah 1