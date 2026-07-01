Tomah 16U Uses Little League Homer to get by Onalaska; Mauston Swept in Woodside League
The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team used a 6th inning rally to push by Onalaska 4-2 Tuesday evening. Tomah gave up a pair of runs in the 3rd inning. Hillsboro’s Bryce Miller drove in Tomah’s 1st run of the game with an RBI single in the 6th inning 3 batter later Nate Janiszewski hit a fly ball to center which was dropped for a 3 run error that allowed Tomah to take a 4-2 lead. Caleb Laudon picked up the win in relief for Tomah pitching 3 shutout innings. Ty Tranberg got the start for Tomah pitching 4 strong innings giving up just 2 runs and striking out 9 batters.
Tuesday Woodside League Scores
Ithaca 7 Mauston 0
Royall 12 Mauston 2
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2026 at 9:55 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.