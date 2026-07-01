The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team used a 6th inning rally to push by Onalaska 4-2 Tuesday evening. Tomah gave up a pair of runs in the 3rd inning. Hillsboro’s Bryce Miller drove in Tomah’s 1st run of the game with an RBI single in the 6th inning 3 batter later Nate Janiszewski hit a fly ball to center which was dropped for a 3 run error that allowed Tomah to take a 4-2 lead. Caleb Laudon picked up the win in relief for Tomah pitching 3 shutout innings. Ty Tranberg got the start for Tomah pitching 4 strong innings giving up just 2 runs and striking out 9 batters.

Tuesday Woodside League Scores

Ithaca 7 Mauston 0

Royall 12 Mauston 2