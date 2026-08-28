The Wonewoc-Center Wolves fell 54-14 to Palmyra-Eagle Thursday night in a non-conference 8-man football game. Palmyra-Eagle got a big game from quarterback Jake Rohda. Rohda had 3 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown plus some extra points and one big punt. Wonewoc-Center struggled much of the game but got a lift from wildcat quarterback Gabe Wolfe who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Wonewoc-Center falls to 1-1 on its season while Palmyra-Eagle improves to 1-0.

Mauston Cross Country Runner Weston Poullie placed 3rd in Door County at the Gibralter Meet. Mauston boys finished 2nd overall.

The Tomah Girls Golf team finished in 1st place at the Adams-Friendship tournament at Northern Bay.

Tomah’s Camryn Eirschele placed 2nd while teammate Cadence Scholze placed 3rd. Wisconsin Dells placed 6th as a team.