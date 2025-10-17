The MHS boys Cross Country team won the 2025 SCC team

championship race hosted by Wisconsin Dells High School on Thursday

October 16th .. The Golden Eagles put on an impressive performance winning

the 2025 SCC meet by 58 points over 2nd place Westfield..

Team Scores: Mauston 21

Westfield 79

Ripon 81

Berlin 108

Wautoma 113

Dells 119

Nekoosa Inc.

A-F Inc.

Individual Results:

Westin Pouillie 2nd place 17:10 1st Team All Conference

Brekk Peterson 3rd place 17:28 1st Team All Conference

Noah Cortez 4th place 18:01 1st Team All Conference

Haakon Peterson 5th place 18:07 1st Team All Conference

Oscar Spindler 7th place 18:28 1st Team All Conference

Parker Smith 14th place 18:51 2nd team All Conference

Brayden Herrewig 17th place 19:05

This was Mauston Boys Cross Country’s 6th consecutive SCC Team

Championship…

The boys JV won the SCC JV race…Caleb Bires won the JV placing 15th

overall varsity and JV combined…

The MHS girls varsity team placed 5th at the SCC Championships.

Freshman Alicia Ratliff placed 6th( 21:07) to lead the girls varsity team,

Alicia earned 1st Team All Conference honors.