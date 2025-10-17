Six-Peat for Mauston Boys Cross Country
The MHS boys Cross Country team won the 2025 SCC team
championship race hosted by Wisconsin Dells High School on Thursday
October 16th .. The Golden Eagles put on an impressive performance winning
the 2025 SCC meet by 58 points over 2nd place Westfield..
Team Scores: Mauston 21
Westfield 79
Ripon 81
Berlin 108
Wautoma 113
Dells 119
Nekoosa Inc.
A-F Inc.
Individual Results:
Westin Pouillie 2nd place 17:10 1st Team All Conference
Brekk Peterson 3rd place 17:28 1st Team All Conference
Noah Cortez 4th place 18:01 1st Team All Conference
Haakon Peterson 5th place 18:07 1st Team All Conference
Oscar Spindler 7th place 18:28 1st Team All Conference
Parker Smith 14th place 18:51 2nd team All Conference
Brayden Herrewig 17th place 19:05
This was Mauston Boys Cross Country’s 6th consecutive SCC Team
Championship…
The boys JV won the SCC JV race…Caleb Bires won the JV placing 15th
overall varsity and JV combined…
The MHS girls varsity team placed 5th at the SCC Championships.
Freshman Alicia Ratliff placed 6th( 21:07) to lead the girls varsity team,
Alicia earned 1st Team All Conference honors.
