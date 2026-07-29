Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions

 

  1. Wisconsin Dells
  2. Adams-Friendship
  3. Wautoma
  4. Ripon
  5. Mauston
  6. Berlin
  7. Nekoosa
  8. Westfield

1player to watch from each local team

Wisconsin Dells – Sr. Piper Waterman

Mauston – Jr. Caroline Marien

Adams-Friendship – Jr. Piper Moyer

 

I believe Wisconsin Dells will once again win the South Central Conference Championship.  I think Adams-Friendship will rise while Mauston drops off after a heavy graduation loss.