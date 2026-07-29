Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions
Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions
- Wisconsin Dells
- Adams-Friendship
- Wautoma
- Ripon
- Mauston
- Berlin
- Nekoosa
- Westfield
1player to watch from each local team
Wisconsin Dells – Sr. Piper Waterman
Mauston – Jr. Caroline Marien
Adams-Friendship – Jr. Piper Moyer
I believe Wisconsin Dells will once again win the South Central Conference Championship. I think Adams-Friendship will rise while Mauston drops off after a heavy graduation loss.