Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions

Wisconsin Dells Adams-Friendship Wautoma Ripon Mauston Berlin Nekoosa Westfield

1player to watch from each local team

Wisconsin Dells – Sr. Piper Waterman

Mauston – Jr. Caroline Marien

Adams-Friendship – Jr. Piper Moyer

I believe Wisconsin Dells will once again win the South Central Conference Championship. I think Adams-Friendship will rise while Mauston drops off after a heavy graduation loss.