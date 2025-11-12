The Mauston Golden Eagles 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams were both victorious over Westfield Tuesday evening. The 7th grade team opened the action with a defensive masterpiece defeating the Pioneers 37-6. Jaden Steinke led the Golden Eagles with 12points while Rory Heesch added 8points. Emmett Manning led the defensive charge with numerous steals and also added 7points for Mauston. The Mauston 8th grade team survived a 2nd quarter run by Westfield to pull off a 38-32 victory. Mauston’s 11-4 lead was wiped out with an 8-0 Pioneer run in the 2nd quarter but Mauston regrouped and never looked back. Mikey Murphy led the Golden Eagles with 17points while Cooper Thayer added 14points. The Middle School Boys will each host Nekoosa on November 18th.