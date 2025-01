The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team went 3-0 at the Westfield quadrangular. Mauston dispatched Westfield 58-20, Wausau East 60-20, and Watertown Lutheran Prep 60-24. Preston Seebecker and Jayden Vanderhoof both went 3-0 with 3 pinfall victories. Landyn Miller started the night with a big time win over Lincoln Beyer to get Mauston energized. Mauston improves to 11-0 in dual action and 2-0 in South Central Conference duals.