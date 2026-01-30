The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team claimed an outright South Central Conference Championship Thursday night defeating Adams-Friendship 57-22. Mauston would fall later in the night in a non-conference dual to Auburndale who is a top 10 ranked team in division 3. Jaren Hansen had victories in both duals for the Golden Eagles. Mauston will wrestle in the South Central Conference tournament on Saturday January 7th. A meet you can listen to live on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.