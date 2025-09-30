The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball Team picked up two non-conference wins Monday night before their big conference matchup in the Dells on Thursday. Mauston was able to get by Tri-County 2-0 (25-22 & 25-17). Lilly Wilke and Bre Heller each had 6kills in the victory while Ellie Poullie added 7digs, 4aces and 11 assists. Ella Franek also had a big game blocking at the net. Mauston got a stiffer test in their 2nd game against Portage. Mauston defeated the Warriors 2-1 (25-22, 23-25, and 25-22). Catie Lavold had 6big blocks in the victory. Yvonne Rotzall and Bre Heller each had 5kills. Dylan Walsh added 3 aces for Mauston who improves to 13-6 on their season. Mauston will travel to the Wisconsin Dells on Thursday in a South Central Conference 1st place matchup. A game you can hear live on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com.